UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Says US Ambassador Was Informed About Retaliatory Measures Coming Soon

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 11:30 PM

Moscow Says US Ambassador Was Informed About Retaliatory Measures Coming Soon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan, who was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry in connection with the introduction of new anti-Russian sanctions by Washington, was informed that a series of retaliatory measures would follow in the near future, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The ambassador was told that a series of retaliatory measures would follow in the near future. The attempts of the US side to 'warn against further escalation' are completely inappropriate. For many years, Moscow has been showing an extremely responsible approach to the task of maintaining relations with the United States at an acceptable level. However, Washington, under changing administrations, only aggravated the situation, not responding to our constructive impulses," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington United States

Recent Stories

Condolence meeting held to pay tribute to I.A Rehm ..

26 minutes ago

Overseas Pakistanis to get succession certificates ..

26 minutes ago

Poll Finds 63% of US Adults Believe Acquittal in F ..

26 minutes ago

US Reneges on Deploying Destroyers in Black Sea to ..

51 minutes ago

Violence in Nigeria Causes EU Concern Over Humanit ..

51 minutes ago

France's Covid-19 deaths pass 100,000: health auth ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.