Moscow Says US Ambassador Was Informed About Retaliatory Measures Coming Soon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan, who was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry in connection with the introduction of new anti-Russian sanctions by Washington, was informed that a series of retaliatory measures would follow in the near future, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The ambassador was told that a series of retaliatory measures would follow in the near future. The attempts of the US side to 'warn against further escalation' are completely inappropriate. For many years, Moscow has been showing an extremely responsible approach to the task of maintaining relations with the United States at an acceptable level. However, Washington, under changing administrations, only aggravated the situation, not responding to our constructive impulses," the foreign ministry said in a statement.