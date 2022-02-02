UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says US Deployment To Eastern Europe 'destructive Steps'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2022 | 11:45 PM

Moscow on Wednesday denounced as "destructive" the deployment of several thousand US troops to eastern Europe amid ongoing fears that Russia might invade Ukraine

"Not substantiated by anyone, destructive steps which increase military tension and reduce scope for political decisions," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told the Interfax news agency.

