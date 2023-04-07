Moscow Says US Energy Department One of Main Organizers of Military Biological Activities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) The US Department of Energy, together with the Pentagon, is the main organizer of and direct participant in the US military biological activities, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Friday.

"The Russian Ministry of Defense believes that the US Department of Energy, along with the Pentagon, is the main organizer of and direct participant in military biological activities," Kirillov told reporters.

The official recalled the statement by the US Department of Energy, saying that the COVID-19 pandemic could have occurred as a result of an accident that leaked the virus from a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

"A legitimate question arises ” what does the US Department of Energy have to do with combating biological threats and implementing projects that have signs of dual use?" Kirillov added.

Officially, in 2023 alone, the US Department of Energy allocated $105 million for research under the Bio-preparedness Research Virtual Environment project, which is supposed to study the epidemic spread of diseases, Kirillov noted.