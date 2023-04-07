Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says US Energy Department One Of Main Organizers Of Military Biological Activities

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Moscow Says US Energy Department One of Main Organizers of Military Biological Activities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) The US Department of Energy, together with the Pentagon, is the main organizer of and direct participant in the US military biological activities, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Friday.

"The Russian Ministry of Defense believes that the US Department of Energy, along with the Pentagon, is the main organizer of and direct participant in military biological activities," Kirillov told reporters.

The official recalled the statement by the US Department of Energy, saying that the COVID-19 pandemic could have occurred as a result of an accident that leaked the virus from a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

"A legitimate question arises ” what does the US Department of Energy have to do with combating biological threats and implementing projects that have signs of dual use?" Kirillov added.

Officially, in 2023 alone, the US Department of Energy allocated $105 million for research under the Bio-preparedness Research Virtual Environment project, which is supposed to study the epidemic spread of diseases, Kirillov noted.

Related Topics

Accident Russia China Pentagon Wuhan From Million

Recent Stories

Indus Water Treaty cannot be modified unilaterally ..

Indus Water Treaty cannot be modified unilaterally by India: Sherry

19 minutes ago
 FO committed to improve performance of its diploma ..

FO committed to improve performance of its diplomatic missions: NA told

1 hour ago
 Sam Houston Race Park hosts Al Wathba Stallions

Sam Houston Race Park hosts Al Wathba Stallions

2 hours ago
 Security forces apprehend leader of banned outfit ..

Security forces apprehend leader of banned outfit Baloch National Army

2 hours ago
 Kuwait price traded at US$86.37 pb

Kuwait price traded at US$86.37 pb

2 hours ago
 ORO24 Developments supports â€˜1 Billion Meals End ..

ORO24 Developments supports â€˜1 Billion Meals Endowmentâ€™ campaign with AED10 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.