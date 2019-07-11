UrduPoint.com
Moscow Says US Gave No Response To Strategic Stability Proposals After Helsinki Summit

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 08:01 PM

Washington has not responded to Moscow's proposals on strategic stability that were made at the summit between the two countries' leaders in Helsinki in July 2018, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Washington has not responded to Moscow's proposals on strategic stability that were made at the summit between the two countries' leaders in Helsinki in July 2018, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump met for their first full-fledged summit in Helsinki on July 16. Strategic stability cooperation was discussed during their private meeting, among other matters.

"The US side has not responded to the proposals to enrich the dialogue on arms control that were submitted during the bilateral summit in Helsinki in July last year," Ryabkov said, addressing the Russian parliament's lower house.

The deputy minister recalled that Washington had long ignored Moscow's proposals on strategic stability, but expressed hope that his meeting with US officials later in July would yield positive developments on the matter.

"[The United States] has not reacted to our appeals and proposals for a long time. However, Washington has recently agreed to restart a bilateral negotiating mechanism under the auspices of diplomatic departments to discuss the whole range of problems in the area of strategic [stability]. The first such meeting is scheduled for July 17-18 in Geneva. Let's see what result we will get and whether there will be a result," the diplomat said.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said that the talks on this issue between Ryabkov and US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control Andrea Thompson would be held in Geneva on July 17-18.

