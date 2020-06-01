Moscow Says US Has No Right to Criticize Other Nations for Human Rights Violations

As violent protests are now raging across the United States, the country has lost its right to criticize the human rights situation in any other country, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) As violent protests are now raging across the United States, the country has lost its right to criticize the human rights situation in any other country, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Monday.

"Starting late May-early June 2020, XXI century, the US is losing the right to reprimand anyone on this planet regarding the human rights problematic. As of today, they no longer have this right," Zakharova said, as aired by Rossiya-1.