Moscow Says US Made 'serious Mistake' Dropping Arms Treaty
Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 06:37 PM
Moscow on Friday said Washington had made a "serious mistake" pulling out of the INF treaty, after the United States formally withdrew from the major Cold War-era arms agreement earlier in the day
"In Washington a serious mistake has been made," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that the US had run a "propagandacampaign" accusing Russia of violating the deal.