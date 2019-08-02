UrduPoint.com
Moscow Says US Made 'serious Mistake' Dropping Arms Treaty

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 06:37 PM

Moscow on Friday said Washington had made a "serious mistake" pulling out of the INF treaty, after the United States formally withdrew from the major Cold War-era arms agreement earlier in the day

Moscow on Friday said Washington had made a "serious mistake" pulling out of the INF treaty, after the United States formally withdrew from the major Cold War-era arms agreement earlier in the day.

"In Washington a serious mistake has been made," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that the US had run a "propagandacampaign" accusing Russia of violating the deal.

