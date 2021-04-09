Moscow Says US Military Activities Contribute to Escalation in Arctic Region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Russia's actions in the Arctic region do not pose any threat and do not violate international laws, and regional tensions only escalate due to the US military activities, the foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday, commenting on US reports about Russia's "unprecedented military might in the Arctic.

"

"Russia does not do anything in the Arctic that would contradict international law or pose a threat to other countries. If we talk about possible sources of the escalating regional tensions, it would be logical to say that this is the military activity of the US and its allies in the Arctic, which is accompanied by belligerent rhetoric. NATO and its member states, including non-Arctic nations, stage provocations there, and this happens on an increasingly regular basis," Zakharova said at a briefing.