UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Says US, NATO Continue Provocations In Black Sea Region

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 06:20 PM

Moscow Says US, NATO Continue Provocations in Black Sea Region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The United States and other NATO member countries continue their provocative activities in the Black Sea Region, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"The US and other NATO member states, which seek increasing its presence at Russia's borders, continue provocative activities in the east and in the Black Sea waters," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Related Topics

NATO Russia United States

Recent Stories

DP World reports strong start to 2021 with 10% vol ..

8 minutes ago

Turkmenistan is elected to the membership of the E ..

12 minutes ago

Wasim Akram, son spending holy month of Ramadan in ..

14 minutes ago

‘100 Million Meals’ campaign hits target in 10 ..

23 minutes ago

Riding The Tiger: Indian Surrender Continues

38 minutes ago

Dubai recorded AED22.9 billion in real estate tran ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.