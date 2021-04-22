Moscow Says US, NATO Continue Provocations in Black Sea Region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The United States and other NATO member countries continue their provocative activities in the Black Sea Region, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"The US and other NATO member states, which seek increasing its presence at Russia's borders, continue provocative activities in the east and in the Black Sea waters," Zakharova said at a briefing.