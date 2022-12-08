Moscow Says US Planning to 'Fuel' Ukrainian Conflict for Next 3 Years

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) The United States plans to continue "fueling" the conflict in Ukraine at least until the end of 2025, which can be concluded from official documents that Washington is openly releasing, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Washington is planning to fuel hostilities in Ukraine at least until the end of 2025, they are planning this themselves, based on documents that they are not hiding from anyone," Zakharova told a briefing.

Zakharova also noted that US media were already covering the details of what she called a "White House-Kiev-White House corruption marathon," a scheme that allowed US Democrats to retain funds allocated to Ukraine through crypto exchanges. She said it explained why US President Joe Biden was pushing for Congress to include $37 billion in additional aid to Kiev in the 2023 budget.

While a significant portion of that aid will go to Ukrainian army needs, the rest will "settle" in European, world banks and private funds, she added.

"The US authorities' three-year $1.2 billion contract with Raytheon (US weapons producer Raytheon Missiles and Defense) for the purchase of air defense systems for Kiev, concluded in late November, fits the same logic," Zakharova added.

Since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the fire. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia.