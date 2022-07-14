Moscow Says US Provided Ukraine With Intelligence for Donbas Shelling by HIMARS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) The United States have provided intelligence to Ukraine for shelling the Donbas by HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System), Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Ukrainian armed groups used the HIMARS systems, provided by the United States, and did this with the direct support from the American side, which not only provided the required intelligence information, but discreetly sent instructors, which helped the representatives of the regime in Kiev to accurately take aim," Zakharova said at a regular press briefing, commenting on the shelling of Donbas.

The spokeswoman also said that with the supply of such heavy arms the artillery of Ukraine's armed forces became more active. It appears that they have received an order from Kiev to use such systems against civilians without hesitation, Zakharova added.