Moscow Says US Recognition Of Morocco's Sovereignty Over West Sahara Violates Int'l Law

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Moscow Says US Recognition of Morocco's Sovereignty Over West Sahara Violates Int'l Law

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Washington's recognition of Morocco's sovereignty over the disputed region of Western Sahara is a violation of the international law, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Friday.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced that he had brokered a peace deal between Israel and Morocco and granted the latter the recognition of its sovereignty over Western Sahara, which is contested by the Polisario Front, the movement behind the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic.

"This is a violation of international law. There are relevant resolutions, there is a UN mission for holding a referendum in Western Sahara. Everything that Americans currently do is a unilateral decision that goes beyond international law and decisions of the United Nations Security Council's resolution, which Americans themselves supported," Bogdanov told reporters.

