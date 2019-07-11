Moscow Says US' Reinforcement of Missile Defenses Near Russia to Prompt Defensive Action

The United States reinforcing its missile defense systems near Russian borders will force Moscow to take defensive measures to ensure its national security, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov announced on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) The United States reinforcing its missile defense systems near Russian borders will force Moscow to take defensive measures to ensure its national security, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov announced on Thursday.

Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, the United States has been attempting to move its defense systems closer to Russia, despite making promises to the contrary. The most recent example of this was the deployment of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) systems to Romania.

"The expansion of anti-missile infrastructure, including near our borders, coupled with a complete refusal by the United States to have a dialogue on the matter, requires the adoption of compensatory measures that guarantee the national security of the Russian Federation," Ryabkov said.

Over the years, new US bases have cropped up in countries like Poland, Czech Republic and others despite objections by the Russian government. These developments have coincided with the overall increase in the United States' presence in the region. In December 2018, then-head of the Russian Navy Vladimir Korolev said that the United States had been increasing its high-precision systems near Russian borders. Korolev also stressed that the United States, along with its NATO partners had been conducting their military exercises near Russian borders more frequently.