UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Says US' Reinforcement Of Missile Defenses Near Russia To Prompt Defensive Action

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 10:11 PM

Moscow Says US' Reinforcement of Missile Defenses Near Russia to Prompt Defensive Action

The United States reinforcing its missile defense systems near Russian borders will force Moscow to take defensive measures to ensure its national security, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov announced on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) The United States reinforcing its missile defense systems near Russian borders will force Moscow to take defensive measures to ensure its national security, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov announced on Thursday.

Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, the United States has been attempting to move its defense systems closer to Russia, despite making promises to the contrary. The most recent example of this was the deployment of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) systems to Romania.

"The expansion of anti-missile infrastructure, including near our borders, coupled with a complete refusal by the United States to have a dialogue on the matter, requires the adoption of compensatory measures that guarantee the national security of the Russian Federation," Ryabkov said.

Over the years, new US bases have cropped up in countries like Poland, Czech Republic and others despite objections by the Russian government. These developments have coincided with the overall increase in the United States' presence in the region. In December 2018, then-head of the Russian Navy Vladimir Korolev said that the United States had been increasing its high-precision systems near Russian borders. Korolev also stressed that the United States, along with its NATO partners had been conducting their military exercises near Russian borders more frequently.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Poland Czech Republic Romania United States December 2018 Government

Recent Stories

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asks Rashid to step down ov ..

12 minutes ago

Zelenskyy, Putin Discussed Release of Ukrainian Sa ..

6 seconds ago

JUI-F supports opposition parties' protest call

8 seconds ago

Religious Ministry deploy 695 welfare staff to se ..

10 seconds ago

No peace in South Asia without resolving Kashmir d ..

12 seconds ago

Five Members of Islamic Movement in Nigeria Detain ..

17 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.