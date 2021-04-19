Moscow Says US Rejects Proposal to Ease Sanctions on N. Korea Amid Humanitarian Problems

Russia has proposed discussing the possibility to soften the United Nations Security Council's sanctions on North Korea in light of the humanitarian difficulties that the country faces, but the United States has rejected the initiative, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of International Organizations said on Monday

"We have proposed discussing the sanctions' impact on humanitarian issues a long time ago. Unfortunately, Americans do not want to introduce any change to their policy of maximum pressure on North Korea.

Nothing worked ... We have a four-step plan, a program that we have propose jointly with China, which provisions a limitation of the sanctions pressure. But there is no progress," Pyotr Ilyichev told reporters.

Earlier in April, the Russian embassy said that only nine foreign ambassadors and four charge d'affaires continue working in North Korea despite nationwide restrictions and an acute shortage of necessary goods.