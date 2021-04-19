UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Says US Rejects Proposal To Ease Sanctions On N. Korea Amid Humanitarian Problems

Faizan Hashmi 22 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 01:32 PM

Moscow Says US Rejects Proposal to Ease Sanctions on N. Korea Amid Humanitarian Problems

Russia has proposed discussing the possibility to soften the United Nations Security Council's sanctions on North Korea in light of the humanitarian difficulties that the country faces, but the United States has rejected the initiative, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of International Organizations said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) Russia has proposed discussing the possibility to soften the United Nations Security Council's sanctions on North Korea in light of the humanitarian difficulties that the country faces, but the United States has rejected the initiative, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of International Organizations said on Monday.

"We have proposed discussing the sanctions' impact on humanitarian issues a long time ago. Unfortunately, Americans do not want to introduce any change to their policy of maximum pressure on North Korea.

Nothing worked ... We have a four-step plan, a program that we have propose jointly with China, which provisions a limitation of the sanctions pressure. But there is no progress," Pyotr Ilyichev told reporters.

Earlier in April, the Russian embassy said that only nine foreign ambassadors and four charge d'affaires continue working in North Korea despite nationwide restrictions and an acute shortage of necessary goods.

Related Topics

Shortage United Nations Russia China Progress United States North Korea April

Recent Stories

Japan Reports Over 29% Drop in Russian Imports in ..

47 seconds ago

Moon to Express Seoul's Commitment to Climate Acti ..

49 seconds ago

China to announce name of its first Mars rover

51 seconds ago

Covid alert in Vanuatu after infected body washes ..

53 seconds ago

Van Aert wins 55th edition of Amstel Gold Race in ..

54 seconds ago

Three uncapped players named in Zimbabwe squad for ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.