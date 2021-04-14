Moscow Says US Should Not Request Predictability as Its Own Behavior Raises Questions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) The United States should not demand predictability from Russia when its own behavior raises a lot of questions, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday.

In its statement, released on Tuesday following a phone conversation between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the White House mentioned a "goal of building a stable and predictable relationship with Russia.

" Zakharova qualified the statement as "striking."

"They demanded predictability. Look who is talking! Over the past 10 years, the US has become the most unpredictable nation ... We want the US to be predictable to some extent. But they should certainly not demand this either from us or from anyone else," Zakharova told the Soloviev Live YouTube show.