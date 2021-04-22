UrduPoint.com
Moscow Says US Special Services Were Hardly Unaware Of Lukashenko Assassination Plot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 06:10 PM

Moscow Says US Special Services Were Hardly Unaware of Lukashenko Assassination Plot

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) It is hard to imagine that the assassination plot against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko could be staged without the knowledge of the US special services, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

In mid-April, Lukashenko said that a group of persons involved in an assassination plot against him and his family was detained. According to the Belarusian leader, the US special services were involved.

"Russia's FSB [federal security service] conducts the investigation, so it is outside our mandate to reveal any details, especially to anticipate the probe and draw conclusions about the US authorities' involvement in preparations for what in fact would be an act of state terrorism.

This will certainly be investigated. Anyway, it is difficult to imagine that such a large-scale operation could be organized without the knowledge of the US special services, especially given that we know that people involved in the case received consultations in Western capitals," Zakharova said at a briefing.

More Stories From World

