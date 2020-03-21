UrduPoint.com
Moscow Says US Statements About Russia's Alleged 'Energy Weapon' Merely Insinuations

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 05:01 PM

Moscow considers the United States; statements about alleged "energy weapon" of Russia as merely insinuations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Saturday, adding that Washington may continue to use these statements in the future

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) Moscow considers the United States; statements about alleged "energy weapon" of Russia as merely insinuations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Saturday, adding that Washington may continue to use these statements in the future.

Earlier in the day, a senior US State Department official has accused Russia of using energy as a "malign actor."

"As for statements about 'Russian energy weapon,' we are not hearing arguments on this topic for the first time. There are no doubts that colleagues in Washington will speculate on this thesis in the future," Ryabkov said.

The diplomat added that citing an "external enemy" both in the energy sector and in the field of military-technical cooperation, US officials had long been reinforcing a dictatorship policy towards countries interested in establishing and building up equal, mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia.

"The US openly seek to 'lay a mine' under the Nord Stream-2 [gas pipeline project], now they have released a line of insinuations about the policy we pursue on the world energy markets amid extreme price volatility and a sharp drop in energy demand, which is primarily associated with the shock effect for the transport industry worldwide as a result of an outbreak of [the coronavirus] infection," Ryabkov said.

