Moscow Says US Tried To Talk African Leaders Out Of Attending Russia-Africa Summit

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2023 | 07:23 PM

The United States tried to talk African leaders out of attending the Russia-Africa summit scheduled to take place in in Saint Petersburg in July, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The United States tried to talk African leaders out of attending the Russia-Africa summit scheduled to take place in in Saint Petersburg in July, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Thursday.

"Those with whom we talked said that 'but when we were going to visit you, representatives of the United States and some other Western countries told us not to do this, not to go not only to this meeting, but also not to go to the Russia-Africa summit," Patrushev told a briefing.

Patrushev said that he held 42 meetings with colleagues from different countries, especially from Africa, during the last international security meeting under the auspices of the Russian Security Council.

