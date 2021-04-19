UrduPoint.com
Moscow Says US Will No Longer Have Chance To Recruit Agents Among Its Embassy Staffers

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 04:33 PM

Moscow Says US Will No Longer Have Chance to Recruit Agents Among Its Embassy Staffers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) The United States' hiring of Russians to work at the US embassy is just an element of agent recruitment, but they will no longer have this opportunity, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Monday.

"There is a very curious detail that many people neglect. The fact is, when Americans hire people among citizens of a country where their embassy operates, they immediately set forward a condition/proposal in the form of issuing a residence permit, and subsequently granting citizenship. Combined with salaries and bonus payments, this can be qualified as an element of the agent recruitment .

.. Anyway, people come to work under employment contracts and in fact they start working for their future state, and their status in their future state depends on how effectively they do their 'job'. But now neither the US not the Czech Republic will have an opportunity to hire people among our country's citizens to work for their embassies," Zakharova told Russia-1 broadcaster.

The foreign ministry's spokeswoman stressed that Russia's proposal for the US ambassador to travel to Washington for consultations is still relevant.

