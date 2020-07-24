UrduPoint.com
Moscow Says Views Pompeo's Statement As Attempt To Complicate Russia-China Partnership

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 09:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Moscow is considering the statement of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about the possibility of involving Russia in the US anti-Chinese campaign as an attempt to complicate the Russian-Chinese partnership, "drive a wedge" between Moscow and Beijing, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Friday.

Pompeo earlier proposed creating an alliance against China.

"We regard the statement of Mike Pompeo about the possibility of drawing Moscow into the anti-Chinese campaign of the United States as another naive attempt to complicate the Russian-Chinese partnership, 'to drive a wedge' into friendly ties between Russia and China," Zakharova said.

She stressed that Russia intended to further strengthen cooperation with China, regarding it the most important factor in stabilizing the situation in the world.

She expressed surprise at the defiant tone of Pompeo's statements containing "the rudeness that has already become habitual for the US foreign policy vocabulary towards China, its social and political system, and the country's leadership."

"Tensions provoked by Washington in relations with Beijing harms not only the United States and China, but also seriously complicates the international situation as a whole. These two countries are permanent members of the UN Security Council and play an important role in global affairs. Together with other members of the Five, they carry special responsibility for maintaining global stability," Zakharova said.

