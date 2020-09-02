Moscow is waiting for Germany's response to the request of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office on the situation around Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Moscow is waiting for Germany's response to the request of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office on the situation around Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the German government said that Bundeswehr laboratory experts had established that Navalny had been "poisoned" by a nerve agent of the Novichok group.

"We are waiting for a response to the request of the Prosecutor General's Office on the situation around Navalny," the ministry said, commenting on the German government's statement.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that Berlin did not inform Moscow about its conclusions about Navalny's "poisoning" with "Novichok", and that Russia did not have such information.