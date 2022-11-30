MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The Polish leadership intends to hold referendums in Western Ukraine to substantiate its claims to Ukrainian lands, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"In order to ensure the legitimacy of the planned territorial accessions, the Polish leadership decided to use the Russia's successful experience of returning ancestral territories by holding referendums on them," Naryshkin said.

According to the official, Polish special services "leaked" information to the Ukrainian media about the alleged preparation in the Lviv region of Ukraine of a referendum on the topic of joining Poland.

"The reaction of key regional players and ordinary citizens is supposed to be carefully monitored and analyzed," Naryshkin explained.