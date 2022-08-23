The reaction of the US State Department to the murder of Daria Dugina, a Russian journalist and political analyst, and to the evidence of Ukraine's involvement in the crime discredits international human rights activity of the United States, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) The reaction of the US State Department to the murder of Daria Dugina, a Russian journalist and political analyst, and to the evidence of Ukraine's involvement in the crime discredits international human rights activity of the United States, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

On Monday, State Department spokesman Ned Price, commenting on Dugina's murder, said that Washington unequivocally condemned "the targeting of civilians, whether that's in Kiev, whether that's in Bucha, whether that's in Kharkiv, whether that's in Kramatorsk, whether that's in Mariupol, or whether that's in Moscow." price added that all he could say about the crime at the moment was that Ukraine was denying its involvement.

"The reaction of the State Department to the murder of Daria Dugina and the evidence presented by Russia of Ukraine's involvement discredits the US international activity on the human rights track. Washington has no moral right (not to mention the lack of legal grounds) to talk about human rights in remote parts of the world, as the murder of the journalist is not even commented from this point of view that is so significant for the US authorities," Zakharova said on Telegram.

Earlier in the day, a farewell ceremony for the 29-year-old journalist took place in the Ostankino Television Center in Moscow.

On Saturday night, a car that Dugina was driving exploded as the jornalist and her father, right-wing political philisopher and vocal supporter of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, Alexander Dugin, were departing from a festival near Moscow. The pair was leaving the event, where Dugin gave a lecture, in separate vehicles. Russian investigators established that an explosive device was planted under the bottom of Dugina's car.

On Monday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that Ukrainian citizen Natalya Vovk was behind the explosion. The terror act was prepared by the Ukrainian special services, according to FSB. Vovk and her underage daughter, also involved in the crime, fled to Estonia hours after the explosion, the Russian security service added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree posthumously awarding Dugina, herself an outspoken supporter of the military operation in Ukraine, the Order of Courage for her dedication shown in the performance of professional duty.