Moscow Says Welcomes Agreement on Steinmeier Formula, Forces Separation in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Moscow hopes that the approval of the so-called Steinmeier formula will facilitate further implementation of the Minsk peace accords in Ukraine, and welcomes the outcome of the latest meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

The document, proposed by then German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier in 2016, is a peace plan for the conflict-hit eastern Ukraine. It stipulates that the parties involved should hold free and fair local elections in Donbas under Ukrainian law.

In exchange, the region should receive a special self-governance status.

"We welcome the Contact Group's coordination of the mechanism for introducing the special status of Donbas and the separation of forces and assets in designated areas," the ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We hope that this will create an appropriate atmosphere for further implementation of the Minsk agreements," she added.