UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Says Welcomes Agreement On Steinmeier Formula, Forces Separation In Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 12:10 AM

Moscow Says Welcomes Agreement on Steinmeier Formula, Forces Separation in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Moscow hopes that the approval of the so-called Steinmeier formula will facilitate further implementation of the Minsk peace accords in Ukraine, and welcomes the outcome of the latest meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

The document, proposed by then German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier in 2016, is a peace plan for the conflict-hit eastern Ukraine. It stipulates that the parties involved should hold free and fair local elections in Donbas under Ukrainian law.

In exchange, the region should receive a special self-governance status.

"We welcome the Contact Group's coordination of the mechanism for introducing the special status of Donbas and the separation of forces and assets in designated areas," the ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We hope that this will create an appropriate atmosphere for further implementation of the Minsk agreements," she added.

Related Topics

Exchange Ukraine Moscow Russia German Minsk 2016

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler meets top Arab artists at opening of ..

26 minutes ago

Ineos among 11 teams to file UCI complaint

38 seconds ago

Global stocks turn lower on US manufacturing surve ..

42 seconds ago

Sharjah Ruler visits 3D-printed homes construction ..

56 minutes ago

SEC approves MoU between Sharjah and Dubai aviatio ..

56 minutes ago

Ecuador to Quit OPEC Starting January 2020 - Energ ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.