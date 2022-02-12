UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says West-Media Conspiracy Aims To Escalate Artificial Tensions Around Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Moscow Says West-Media Conspiracy Aims to Escalate Artificial Tensions Around Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) One can talk about the conspiracy of the authorities of Western countries and the media to escalate artificial tension around Ukraine, they need it to divert attention from their own aggression, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"We can talk about the conspiracy of the authorities of Western countries and the media in order to escalate artificial tension around Ukraine through a massive and coordinated stuffing of false information in geopolitical interests, in particular, in order to divert attention from their own aggressive actions," the statement says.

The ministry noted that amid media war against Russia, "the position of Western officials in the context of a massive disinformation campaign against Russia deserves special mention."

"They avoid giving it a proper assessment in every possible way, thereby essentially confirming their involvement in fakes and stuffing," the foreign ministry added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Media From

Recent Stories

Mexico president vows no impunity for journalist m ..

Mexico president vows no impunity for journalist murder

1 hour ago
 Belgium to reopen late night drinking, but keeps C ..

Belgium to reopen late night drinking, but keeps Covid pass

1 hour ago
 Police arrest murder accused from Hatri

Police arrest murder accused from Hatri

1 hour ago
 Pandemic's 'acute phase' could end by midyear: WHO ..

Pandemic's 'acute phase' could end by midyear: WHO

2 hours ago
 One Person in Critical Condition, 9 Officers Injur ..

One Person in Critical Condition, 9 Officers Injured in Phoenix Shooting Inciden ..

2 hours ago
 Ukraine Says Regained Access to Sea of Azov Ports

Ukraine Says Regained Access to Sea of Azov Ports

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>