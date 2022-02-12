Moscow Says West-Media Conspiracy Aims to Escalate Artificial Tensions Around Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) One can talk about the conspiracy of the authorities of Western countries and the media to escalate artificial tension around Ukraine, they need it to divert attention from their own aggression, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"We can talk about the conspiracy of the authorities of Western countries and the media in order to escalate artificial tension around Ukraine through a massive and coordinated stuffing of false information in geopolitical interests, in particular, in order to divert attention from their own aggressive actions," the statement says.

The ministry noted that amid media war against Russia, "the position of Western officials in the context of a massive disinformation campaign against Russia deserves special mention."

"They avoid giving it a proper assessment in every possible way, thereby essentially confirming their involvement in fakes and stuffing," the foreign ministry added.