MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Western countries have attempted to use cross-border humanitarian aid to undermine Syria's sovereignty instead of help those in need, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday, in the wake of a Russian-sponsored UN Security Council resolution on aid supplies for Syria being rejected.

On Friday, Russia and China vetoed a UNSC resolution presented by the so-called humanitarian troika ” Germany, Belgium, and Kuwait ” that would have extended cross-border humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria through three checkpoints points for a year. However, Russia's resolution, which would have extended the aid deliveries for just six months and reduced the number of UN crossing points to two, failed to get the at least nine votes needed to pass.

"The Western partners, guided, as it is clear now, by purely political considerations, and not the needs of the Syrian civilian population, opposed our project. Obviously, the cross-border mechanism was important for them as an instrument of subverting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic, not helping those in need," the ministry said in a statement.

Other ways the West was hurting the nation's sovereignty and people, according to the ministry, were its economic sanctions, illegal sales of Syrian oil and illegal military presence of the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) in the country's northeast.

Such actions constitute not only violations of international law but also a disregard for other countries' sovereignty and territorial integrity, the politicization of purely humanitarian issues and attempts to profit from the needs of civilians, coupled with the flagrant plunder of natural resources, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The Russian Foreign Ministry argued that it did not oppose the aid deliveries, but that the delivery mechanism should be adjusted to take into account developments that had taken place in Syria since 2014, such as the restoration of the Syrian government's control over most of the country's territory. These changes were reflected in Russia's now-rejected draft resolution.

Moscow also reminded everyone that Damascus had asked the United Nations to cease cross-border humanitarian operations and that a failure to follow these wishes would be a violation of international law, which states that humanitarian deliveries should be authorized by the receiving country.

The cross-border shipping of humanitarian aid to Syria was authorized in 2014 by UN Security Council Resolution 2165, which allows UN humanitarian bodies and their partners to use routes through the border crossings of Bab al-Salam, Bab al-Hawa, Al-Yarubiyah and AlRamtha in addition to those already in use. The mechanism has since been extended several times and is currently set to expire on January 10.