Moscow Says Western Pressure on Serbia to Sanction Russia Against International Law

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) The pressure that Western countries exert on Serbia to force it to support sanctions against Russia is unprincipled, unacceptable and against international law, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Monday.

"There is no real policy here, but there is a desire to punish Serbia for its insubordination, for its principled position, for the fact that Serbia defends its national interests. We see that they have already crossed the line, because sanctions against Russia are illegal, this is quite obvious, about 12,000 of sanctions have been introduced, but now they are imposing sanctions against us in such a way as to directly punish Serbia, depriving it of access to Russian oil," Grushko said.

The diplomat added that although the West constantly appeals to the rules based order, it also tramples the principles of international law.

"What is being done against Serbia is not only immoral, but also contrary to international law, and this pressure is absolutely unprincipled and unacceptable, so international affairs are not conducted like that in a civilized society," the Russian diplomat said.

On October 6, the European Union announced the eighth package of sanctions against Moscow which, among other things, sets a framework for capping the price of Russian seaborne oil exports at a level coordinated by G7 allies. The measure will take effect from December 5 for crude oil and from February 5 for refined petroleum products.

The package was actively supported by Croatia which receives tankers with oil products via the port of Omisalj located on the island of Krk in the Adriatic Sea. From there, oil is sent to Serbia via a pipeline to be processed at the country's oil refinery plant, which is 56.15% owned by Russia's Gazprom Group companies. According to Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin, the eighth package of sanctions against Russia is also the first package of sanctions against Serbia, which depends on the supply of Russian oil through Croatia.