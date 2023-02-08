UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says White House Should Comment On Seymour Hersh's Report On Nord Stream Explosions

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2023 | 09:19 PM

Moscow Says White House Should Comment on Seymour Hersh's Report on Nord Stream Explosions

Russia has repeatedly said that the United States and NATO countries have been involved in the explosions at Nord Streams, now the White House should comment on the report of investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) Russia has repeatedly said that the United States and NATO countries have been involved in the explosions at Nord Streams, now the White House should comment on the report of investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Hersh, Pulitzer prize winner, published a report saying that US Navy divers during NATO Baltops exercises in the summer of 2022 planted explosives to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines, which Norway activated three months later. According to the report, US President Joe Biden decided to sabotage the Nord Streams after more than nine months of secret discussions with the national security team.

"We have repeatedly stated Russia's position on the involvement of the United States and NATO, noting that they did not hide it, bragging to the whole world about their intention to destroy the civilian infrastructure through which Europe received Russian energy resources. We have also regularly underscored the reluctance of Denmark, Germany and Sweden to conduct an open investigation and the opposition to Russia's participation in it. And this is despite the fact that our country has suffered huge costs. Now, the White House should comment on all these facts," Zakharova said on Telegram.

