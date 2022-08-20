Moscow Says Will 'Adequately' Respond to Expulsion of Russian Diplomat From Romania

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2022) Moscow will "adequately" respond to Romania's decision to declare an employee of the Russian embassy persona non grata and expel the diplomat from the country, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the Romanian Foreign Ministry declared one employee of the Russian embassy in Bucharest persona non grata and ordered the official to leave the country within a week.

"Certainly, we will adequately respond to the Romanian demarche. We will provide addition information about the measures taken," Zakharova said in a statement published on the website of the Russian foreign ministry.

According to the spokeswoman, Bucharest's decision had no grounds and was explained by false pretexts.

"It is about a new provocation, implemented under a scenario that has been repeatedly tested in the vast majority of EU and NATO member states in recent months. The template actions of the Romanian authorities are designed to demonstrate their marginal loyalty to Western corporate attitudes. An independent, nationally oriented line of Bucharest is not visible here, which is only exacerbating the situation," Zakharova added.