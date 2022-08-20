UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says Will 'Adequately' Respond To Expulsion Of Russian Diplomat From Romania

Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Moscow Says Will 'Adequately' Respond to Expulsion of Russian Diplomat From Romania

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2022) Moscow will "adequately" respond to Romania's decision to declare an employee of the Russian embassy persona non grata and expel the diplomat from the country, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the Romanian Foreign Ministry declared one employee of the Russian embassy in Bucharest persona non grata and ordered the official to leave the country within a week.

"Certainly, we will adequately respond to the Romanian demarche. We will provide addition information about the measures taken," Zakharova said in a statement published on the website of the Russian foreign ministry.

According to the spokeswoman, Bucharest's decision had no grounds and was explained by false pretexts.

"It is about a new provocation, implemented under a scenario that has been repeatedly tested in the vast majority of EU and NATO member states in recent months. The template actions of the Romanian authorities are designed to demonstrate their marginal loyalty to Western corporate attitudes. An independent, nationally oriented line of Bucharest is not visible here, which is only exacerbating the situation," Zakharova added.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Bucharest Romania From Employment

Recent Stories

Tarar says PTI, PML-Q leaders will be arrested if ..

Tarar says PTI, PML-Q leaders will be arrested if a PML-N worker is arrested

4 seconds ago
 Using the Power of Digital to Connect and Spread J ..

Using the Power of Digital to Connect and Spread Joy!

1 hour ago
 PDMA issues alert about new spell of torrential ra ..

PDMA issues alert about new spell of torrential rains in different parts of KP

3 hours ago
 Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISP ..

Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

3 hours ago
 "Gill faking it" says Sanaullah, rejecting all kin ..

"Gill faking it" says Sanaullah, rejecting all kinds of abuse with PTI leader

4 hours ago
 Pakistan wants permanent peace with India through ..

Pakistan wants permanent peace with India through dialogue: PM

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.