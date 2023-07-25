Moscow Says Will Closely Watch Ukraine-NATO Council Meeting on Situation in Black Sea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Moscow will closely watch a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council where Ukraine's possible grain shipments via the Black Sea could be discussed, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin has said.

On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held phone talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and called for convening an urgent meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council for crisis consultations in "a few days" on the issue of unblocking the Black Sea grain corridor.

"We are aware that there is a plan to convene a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council. We are closely watching how the situation will develop," Vershinin told Russian reporters on the sidelines of the meeting on food security in Rome.

NATO's possible assistance to Ukraine in its military actions in the Black Sea will be perceived as the alliance's direct participation in this activity, the deputy foreign minister stated, commenting on NATO's possible participation in blockade of Russia's ports.