Moscow Says Will Continue Its Economic Projects Despite Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2

Sat 21st December 2019 | 06:45 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) Moscow will carry on with all its economic projects regardless of any sanctions, the Russian Foreign Minister said on Saturday, commenting on the recent sanctions against Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream gas pipelines introduced by the United States.

Earlier in the day, the US Department of the Treasury said that the sanctions had already entered into force, and demanded an immediate stop to pipe installations for these projects. After that, Swiss company Allseas suspended the work on laying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline over the sanctions.

"We are watching with interest how the United States crosses a landmark line in foreign policy introducing sanctions, which Russia has long got used to, against its own allies. This is exactly what is stipulated by the 2020 US military spending bill from December 20, which contains a section on protecting Europe's energy security," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the section is not about assisting European countries in ensuring energy supplies at reasonable prices but depriving them of a guaranteed source of energy supplies, such as Russia.

"Russia implemented and will continue to implement its economic projects regardless of any sanctions. It will be, however, interesting to see how European countries are actually sovereign," the ministry added.

The ministry noted that Washington applied sanctions against its own allies for the sake of its geopolitical ambitions and economic benefits.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump signed the $738 billion National Defense Authorization Act that includes sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream gas pipelines along with a range of other measures. The legislation also bars military-to-military cooperation with Russia.

