Moscow Says Will Discuss European Diplomats' Presence at Navalny Trial With Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry sees no reason for separately summoning ambassadors of European countries in connection with the presence of European diplomats at the trial of opposition activist Alexey Navalny, the ministry spokeswoman said on Thursday, adding that this issue will be discussed with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell during his visit.

More than 15 employees of embassies of different countries attended the hearing of Navalny's case earlier this week, when a Moscow court converted his suspended sentence into a real one over his failure to check in with the detention authorities. Russia slammed their presence as interference in its internal affairs and intended to discuss the issue with Borrell, whose visit to Moscow is scheduled from Thursday to Saturday.

"Tomorrow, we will take up the question with Borrell ... in a comprehensive manner. There were a lot of them [European diplomats] there, we do not consider it necessary to spend time on all, but we will certainly raise this issue before the European Union in a comprehensive manner," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The spokeswoman also expressed the desire to receive explanations from those embassies that sent their employees to the hearing, adding that it was a political move and part of a global process linked to the attempts to interfere in Russia's internal affairs.

On Tuesday, the Simonovsky Court in Moscow rescinded Navalny's suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple probation breaches and replaced it with 3.5 years in prison. In response to the verdict, a number of Western states, including the US, the UK, France and Germany, urged Moscow to release Navalny. The Russian foreign ministry, in turn, urged foreign countries to respect international laws and deal with their internal issues. The Kremlin said it would not heed any lectures on Navalny's case from abroad.