Moscow Says Will Do Everything to Protect Rights of Russian Citizens, Including in Donbas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Moscow will do everything possible to protect the rights of Russian citizens, including in the Donbass, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in connection with media reports about the capture of 37 Russian citizens living in the village of Staromarievka by the Ukrainian forces.

"For our part, we will do everything possible to protect the rights and interests of Russian citizens, wherever they are, including in Donbas," the ministry said.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the situation in the village of Staromaryevka is difficult due to the fact that Ukrainian servicemen periodically visit it to carry out "filtration measures." They impose a kind of curfew, residents are prohibited from leaving their homes in order to check the passport regime. The most severe "checks" were carried out at the beginning of this week. These documents were confiscated from citizens with passports of Russia and the DPR, and their owners were subjected to violence.

"This even caused an armed escalation, which was discussed at the meeting of the Contact Group on October 27," the ministry added.

In connection with reports of the detention of 37 Russian citizens, the Russian Foreign Ministry called on the partners in the "Normandy format" and the OSCE to urge Kiev to stop violent actions against local residents.

According to the ministry, at present the situation in Staromarievka is "somewhat defused."

"At the entrance to the village, representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross appeared, supplying local residents with food and basic necessities. There are employees of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission near the village, carrying out remote monitoring of the situation, including with the help of unmanned aerial vehicles," it said.