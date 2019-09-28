UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Says Will Not Leave US Visa Refusal For Russian UNGA Delegation Without Response

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 02:30 AM

Moscow Says Will Not Leave US Visa Refusal for Russian UNGA Delegation Without Response

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) Moscow will not leave the US refusal to issue visas for a Russian delegation that were required for its participation in the ongoing UN General Assembly (UNGA) session without response, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

The United States has not issued visas for several members of the Russian delegation citing some technical difficulties, while the Russian Foreign Ministry called these arguments vicious.

"Of course, we cannot leave this without response. And we will certainly take this situation into consideration the next time when international events are held in New York or elsewhere on the US territory. We will check and recheck 10 times if officials who issue visas have received any instructions from their leadership, particularly the State Department," Lavrov told a press conference on the results of his participation in the 74th UNGA session on Friday.

The top diplomat continued by saying he did not want to mention additional measures on the part of Russia in response to the US refusal to issue visas for the Russian Foreign Ministry delegation.

"Unfortunately, we have a lot of problems with the United States. We never want to act [on the basis of] 'an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth' [principle] but we could not leave without response the actions of the administration of [ex-US President Barack] Obama when it captured our diplomatic properties on the US territory like some criminals or raiders. So we acted the same way toward a part of US properties," Lavrov continued.

Referring to the actions of the US authorities, the foreign minister explained that it was "disgraceful" to act like that in a country when the sanctity of private property was stipulated in many laws and the constitution.

"We would like to return to normal relations, at least with regard to the areas that concern the conditions of our diplomats' work in the United States and US diplomats' work in Russia. Not everything depends on us but we will look for stimulating measures," Lavrov pointed out.

Related Topics

Assembly Barack Obama United Nations Moscow Russia Same New York United States Criminals From Top

Recent Stories

Emirati astronaut records one-hour film documentin ..

2 hours ago

Gargash meets UN High Commissioner for Human Right ..

3 hours ago

UN Peacekeeping Mission's Helicopter Crashes in CA ..

2 hours ago

New technologies changing societies: Experts

2 hours ago

Lavrov, Pompeo Discuss North Korea, Afghanistan, U ..

3 hours ago

Russia Has No Plans to Rebuild the Soviet Union by ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.