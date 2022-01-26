UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says Will Not Publish US Response To Security Proposals If US Asks Not To Do It

If the United States asks not to publish its response to Russia's proposals on security guarantees, Moscow will not do it, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

The Americans are already saying that their response should not be shown to anyone, the diplomat said.

"I think if it (the US) has such an attitude to everything that happens, we probably cannot publish the American document, but the essence of their reaction, the content of their reaction to our documents, of course, deserves that the public in Russia and other countries was informed about it. I am sure we can do it," Lavrov told lawmakers.

