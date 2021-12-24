UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says Will Respond With Adequate Military Measures To Hostile Actions Of West

Umer Jamshaid 24 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 04:19 PM

Moscow Says Will Respond With Adequate Military Measures to Hostile Actions of West

Russia will respond with adequate military measures to hostile actions of the West, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) Russia will respond with adequate military measures to hostile actions of the West, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Friday.

"You must understand why this issue is on the agenda - because of the continuation of hostile actions by the NATO countries, to which the Russian leadership said that if all this continues, then such hostile, unfriendly, aggressive actions will be met with an adequate response, including military (measures)," Zakharova said when asked about the possible deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus.

