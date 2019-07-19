UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Says Work To Settle Situation With Detained Ukrainian Sailors Continues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 12:58 PM

Moscow Says Work to Settle Situation With Detained Ukrainian Sailors Continues

The work on resolving the situation with Ukrainian sailors who were detained last year for illegally crossing into Russia is ongoing, with Moscow paying due attention to the issue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) The work on resolving the situation with Ukrainian sailors who were detained last year for illegally crossing into Russia is ongoing, with Moscow paying due attention to the issue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin told Sputnik.

"We pay due attention to resolving the situation with the Ukrainian sailors. The Russian and Ukrainian presidents discussed this issue in their phone conversation on July 11. The work is ongoing," Karasin said.

Earlier this week, Karasin said that Russia and Ukraine were discussing the possibility to exchange Ukrainian sailors for Russian detainees being held in Ukraine.

Last week, lawyer Nikolai Polozov told Sputnik that the active stage of the investigation was over and that all 24 detained sailors had been charged with violating the Article 322.3 of the Russian criminal code, which concerns illegal crossings of Russian state border by a group of persons in a premeditated conspiracy. On Wednesday, a Moscow court ruled to keep the Ukrainian sailors in custody until October 24.

The Russian Foreign Ministry sent on June 25 diplomatic notes to the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea and the Ukrainian Embassy in Moscow, drawing attention to opportunities, existing in Russia's criminal procedure legislation, that Ukraine could use in order to release the sailors. Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin responded with calling on Moscow to release the sailors immediately. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy then said that Klimkin had not coordinated with him this response. The president also asked Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman to take disciplinary action against Klimkin.

In November 2018, Ukraine's Berdyansk and Nikopol gunboats, and the Yany Kapu tugboat illegally crossed the Russian maritime border as they sailed toward the Kerch Strait, the entrance to the Sea of Azov. Russia seized the Ukrainian vessels and detained crew members after they failed to respond to a demand to stop. After the incident, a criminal case on illegal border crossing was opened in Russia.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange Ukraine Moscow Russia Berdyansk Kerch Nikopol June July October November Border Criminals 2018 All Court

Recent Stories

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Informa ..

9 seconds ago

Russia's Compensation for Belarus Over Druzhba Pip ..

11 seconds ago

AC approves Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's 13-day physical ..

4 minutes ago

Islamabad accountability court rejects NAB's petit ..

12 seconds ago

The Sindh High Court (SHC) approves protective bai ..

14 seconds ago

AJK Board Will Announce Matric Result on July 22, ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.