Moscow Says Would Be Wrong to Lose Experience in Joint Work With US on Nuclear Energy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) The continued cooperation between Moscow and Washington in the nuclear field would be in the interests of both parties and Russia believes that it would be wrong to lose the experience gained while working together, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Saturday, commenting on the US Nuclear Fuel Working Group's (NFWG) recent strategy.

The document, titled "Restoring America's Competitive Nuclear Energy Advantage: A strategy to assure US National Security" published on Friday and submitted to President Donald Trump for consideration, states that the US should become a global leader in the nuclear technology market, superseding Russia and China, among other competitors. Beijing has already criticized the strategy.

"We proceed from the fact that the interests of Moscow and Washington, the interests of our countries, would be consistent with continued close cooperation on all issues related to the reliable functioning of the nuclear energy complex.

Over decades of cooperation, we have gained great experience that would be wrong to lose, to cast doubt on the power of certain market circumstances," Ryabkov said.

The senior diplomat added that the recent revision of approaches by the United States has concerned only energy cooperation with Moscow.

"Over the entire spectrum of scenarios, questions, topics in which Russian-US relations have been an example of mutually beneficial cooperation for many years, the US administration is starting to ask questions that indicate that there is a certain reassessment of approaches. This, in our opinion, is an unproductive path. We need a dialogue, not a desire to impose our own one-sided decisions or models of behavior," Ryabkov said.

"Moreover, one should not put everything under the umbrella of geopolitical rivalry with anyone in the world. Unfortunately, responsible parties in Washington have been overly keen on such slogans in recent years," the minister added.