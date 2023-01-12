UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says Yerevan's Statement That Russian Presence Threatens Armenia Absurd

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2023 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Yerevan's statements that the presence of Russian peacekeepers in Armenia may pose threats to the country are absurd, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

On Monday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called the drills with the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeeping forces in 2023 inappropriate and expressed concern over the Russian peacekeepers' actions in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"We are determined to continue to strengthen both bilateral relations and cooperation in the common integration associations of the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization), the EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union), and the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) in every possible way.

Against this background, statements from Yerevan that 'the Russian presence creates certain threats to Armenia's security' are absurd. For decades, our military, border guards have been making a significant contribution to ensuring the security of Armenia, preserving its borders. This is an objective reality that cannot be denied. Moreover, earlier the current Armenian leadership publicly stated that Russia's presence corresponds to the national interests of the republic," Zakharova told a briefing.

