Moscow Scheduled to Host Next EAEU Summit in May 2023 - Kremlin Aide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) The next summit of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will be held in Moscow in May 2023, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Thursday.

"We are already tentatively agreeing on the date of the EAEU summit in Moscow in May 2023," Ushakov told a briefing.

The 2022 EAEU summit will be held in Bishkek on Friday; Russian President Vladimir Putin will be present at the event. The chairmanship of the EAEU will pass to Russia starting January 2023.