Moscow Seeking To Resume Regular Dialogue With CELAC Countries - Russian Foreign Minister

Fri 11th December 2020 | 01:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Russia intends to resume regular contacts with the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We appreciate Mexico's contribution to strengthening integration processes within the region of Latin America and the Caribbean. I would especially like to highlight its proactive role in the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), the rotating chairmanship of which will be held by Mexico City in 2020-2021. We are determined to resume regular contacts between Russia and CELAC," Lavrov said in an article on relations between the two countries on the 130th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

CELAC was officially established in 2011 in Venezuela and includes all countries of the two Americas, except for the US and Canada. The organization serves as a platform to promote regional integration and dialogue between 32 nations in Latin America and the Caribbean region.

In July 2019, Russian President Vladimir Putin said following a meeting with then-Bolivian President Evo Morales that Russia hoped for the resumption of dialogue with CELAC.

