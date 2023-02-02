MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Moscow seeks to push Ukrainian troops to a distance that is safe for the Russian territory, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 and RIA Novosti.

"If we are now striving to move the artillery of the Ukrainian armed forces to a distance that will not pose a threat to our territories, then the longer is the strike range of weapons supplied to the Kiev regime, the further they will need to be moved away from the territories of our country," Lavrov said.