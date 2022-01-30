Moscow Seems Ready to Discuss US Responses to Its Security Proposals - Nuland

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) The US administration sees signs that Moscow is interested in dialogue on Washington's responses to its proposals for European security guarantees, which will likely be discussed by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov next week, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said Sunday.

"We've heard some signs that the Russians are interested in engaging on that proposal, including the fact that Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Lavrov will likely speak this week," Nuland told CBS.