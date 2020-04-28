UrduPoint.com
Moscow Sees 70% Hike In Pneumonia Cases Over Past Week - Deputy Mayor

Tue 28th April 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The number of pneumonia cases in the Russian capital rose by 70 percent over the past week, Moscow Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said on Monday.

"The number of people hospitalized for pneumonia last week rose by 70 percent, so, unfortunately, we cannot talk of any decreasing or improving trend," she told the Rossiya 1 news channel.

Hospitals in Moscow keep more than 20,000 beds available for coronavirus patients and plan to increase that number to at least 27,000, she added.

Moscow has so far recorded 45,351 coronavirus cases, up 2,871 from Sunday. The death toll stands at 435. More than 3,500 patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

