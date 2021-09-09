UrduPoint.com

Moscow Sees Al-Qaeda As Global Threat Due To Its Combat, Financial Potential

Moscow considers Al-Qaeda terrorist organization (banned in Russia) a global threat, as it has sufficient combat, financial and technical capacities, but believes it can be defeated through joint effort, Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik

"The problem of foreign terrorist fighters, which arose with the emergence of the ISIS [Islamic State terrorist organization, banned in Russia] in the middle East that for some period became a hotspot of Jihadists from all over the world, is especially acute today .

.. As a result of the military defeat of the ISIS with Russia's direct involvement, the ISIS was transformed into an extensive network of underground cells, with international fighters rushing to their countries of origin or to third countries making up its bulk," Syromolotov said.

The Russian diplomat qualified Al-Qaeda, with its "sufficient combat, financial and technical potential", as a "no less threat".

"However, necessary work is being carried out and I am confident that all these problems will be efficiently resolved through joint effort," Syromolotov added.

