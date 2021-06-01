Moscow Sees Arctic Region as Promising Area for Cooperation With US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) The Arctic region is a promising area for the Russian-US cooperation, as the countries have a number of common points there, Nikolai Korchunov, the ambassador-at-large of the Russian Foreign Ministry and a senior official of the Arctic Council, said in an interview with Sputnik.

In May, Korchunov told Sputnik that Moscow and Washington had no direct contacts on the Arctic region under the administration of US President Joe Biden, but there were some indirect contacts with participation of ambassadors.

"The Russian-US cooperation in the Arctic is one of the promising areas where Moscow and Washington have a mutual interest," Korchunov said.

Among the common points, the ambassador-at-large mentioned consolidation of the Arctic as an area of peace and sustainable development, preservation of the fragile Arctic ecosystem, the promotion of responsible development of Arctic resources, protection of the interests of the indigenous population, and scientific and technical cooperation.

"In this regard, one cannot fail to point to the pragmatic and functional relations between Russia and the United States through the Arctic Coast Guard Forum, and our partners' readiness to further develop dialogue through this platform and hold consultations and joint drills," Korchunov added.

The Arctic Council has always been distinguished by its depoliticized approach and all the member states' readiness to constructively cooperate to implement joint initiatives, the diplomat emphasized.