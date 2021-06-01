UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Sees Arctic Region As Promising Area For Cooperation With US

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 11:40 AM

Moscow Sees Arctic Region as Promising Area for Cooperation With US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) The Arctic region is a promising area for the Russian-US cooperation, as the countries have a number of common points there, Nikolai Korchunov, the ambassador-at-large of the Russian Foreign Ministry and a senior official of the Arctic Council, said in an interview with Sputnik.

In May, Korchunov told Sputnik that Moscow and Washington had no direct contacts on the Arctic region under the administration of US President Joe Biden, but there were some indirect contacts with participation of ambassadors.

"The Russian-US cooperation in the Arctic is one of the promising areas where Moscow and Washington have a mutual interest," Korchunov said.

Among the common points, the ambassador-at-large mentioned consolidation of the Arctic as an area of peace and sustainable development, preservation of the fragile Arctic ecosystem, the promotion of responsible development of Arctic resources, protection of the interests of the indigenous population, and scientific and technical cooperation.

"In this regard, one cannot fail to point to the pragmatic and functional relations between Russia and the United States through the Arctic Coast Guard Forum, and our partners' readiness to further develop dialogue through this platform and hold consultations and joint drills," Korchunov added.

The Arctic Council has always been distinguished by its depoliticized approach and all the member states' readiness to constructively cooperate to implement joint initiatives, the diplomat emphasized.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington United States May All

Recent Stories

PM likely to visit Ziarat today

5 minutes ago

Local Press: New drug to boost fight against virus ..

1 hour ago

India reports 127,510 new COVID-19 infections, 2,7 ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Liquid assets up to AED486.58 bn in Q1&#039;21:Cen ..

10 hours ago

UAE reaffirms support for all regional, internatio ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.