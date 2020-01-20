UrduPoint.com
Moscow Sees Berlin Talks On Libya As Important Step Toward Conflict Settlement - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 05:19 PM

Moscow positively assesses the conference on Libya that took place in Berlin and believes it to be an important step toward the settlement of the crisis in the Middle Eastern country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) Moscow positively assesses the conference on Libya that took place in Berlin and believes it to be an important step toward the settlement of the crisis in the middle Eastern country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

A conference on Libyan settlement was held on Sunday in Berlin, with representatives of Russia, the United States, Turkey, Egypt, the European Union, the United Nations and other countries invited to attend.

"[Moscow] positively assesses [the conference]. A very important step has been taken toward an eventual settlement of the conflict," Peskov told journalists.

He added that now work would continue under the auspices of the United Nations and would continue to build on the foundation laid at the conference.�

