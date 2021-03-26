(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell's recent claim that Russia is a "dangerous neighbor" is not just an insult but also misinformation, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday.

"Russia has never been a dangerous and aggressive neighbor in the historical context ... Such claims are offensive, this is not true, this is misinformation," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The foreign ministry's spokeswoman called on the EU to abandon its "confrontational rhetoric."