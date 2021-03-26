UrduPoint.com
Moscow Sees Borrell's Claim It Is 'Dangerous Neighbor' As Insult, Misinformation

Moscow Sees Borrell's Claim It Is 'Dangerous Neighbor' as Insult, Misinformation

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell's recent claim that Russia is a "dangerous neighbor" is not just an insult but also misinformation, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday

"Russia has never been a dangerous and aggressive neighbor in the historical context ... Such claims are offensive, this is not true, this is misinformation," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The foreign ministry's spokeswoman called on the EU to abandon its "confrontational rhetoric."

