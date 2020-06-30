UrduPoint.com
Moscow Sees Claims Of Meddling In US Presidential Vote As Part Of Domestic Political Fight

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 04:52 PM

Claims about Russia's meddling in the US presidential election can only be seen as part of the domestic political fight, Moscow does not and cannot interfere in foreign elections, this can be done only following a request from a country, Russian Foreign Ministry's Ambassador-at-Large Vladimir Churov told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) Claims about Russia's meddling in the US presidential election can only be seen as part of the domestic political fight, Moscow does not and cannot interfere in foreign elections, this can be done only following a request from a country, Russian Foreign Ministry's Ambassador-at-Large Vladimir Churov told Sputnik in an interview.

"This is domestic political struggle. Of course, meddling into the organization of elections is virtually impossible. Any democratic country has a protected electoral system, which is well organized, and no external interference is possible. Unless we are asked to do it," Churov said, commenting on reports about Russia's alleged meddling.

Afghan authorities, for instance, always seek assistance in organizing elections, the diplomat recalled.

"Of course, Russia does not and cannot meddle into elections in foreign countries. But studying the history of European electoral campaigns, we notice certain participation of foreign countries in elections held on the territory of Italy, France, Czechoslovakia, the Polish People's Republic and so on, especially after the war, in 1947-48 and later," Churov said.

The US presidential election will be held on November 3.

