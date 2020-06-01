UrduPoint.com
Moscow Sees Claims Of Russia's Role In US Unrest As Part Of New 'Russia Meddling' Campaign

Mon 01st June 2020 | 10:42 PM

The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, expressed the belief on Monday that ex-US National Security Advisor Susan Rice's claims of Moscow's involvement in the US protests are part of a new "Russian meddling" campaign

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, expressed the belief on Monday that ex-US National Security Advisor Susan Rice's claims of Moscow's involvement in the US protests are part of a new "Russian meddling" campaign.

Rice has not presented any proof to substantiate her claims that Russia could be behind the violent protests, which have been rocking the US over the past few days. The riots against racism and police brutality were triggered by the death of George Floyd, an African-American man who died as a result of violence in a Minneapolis police custody.

"This is certainly not accidentally that this person is broadcast ... This is part of the same information campaign that was launched back in the days of the [ex-US President Barack] Obama administration. I believe, this is done to start creating ... a new story of the so-called Russian meddling in the events we have seen over the past week in the US. This is not her personal stand. Well, maybe, this is part of her personal position, but this is a professional campaign, which is now entering a new stage," Zakharova said, as aired by Rossiya-1.

