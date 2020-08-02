UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 10:00 PM

Moscow Sees Decrease in Pneumonia Cases by Over 50% Within Month - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2020) The incidence of pneumonia cases in Moscow has decreased by more than 50 percent within a month, the city's coronavirus response center said on Sunday.

"The prevalence of community-acquired pneumonia has decreased more than 50 percent in a month," the center said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the number of patients on ventilator support has decreased by 32.3 percent for the same period, and the total number of hospitalized patients is down by 36.1 percent.

Moscow has confirmed a total of 242,713 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 4,473.

